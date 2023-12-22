Insider Buying: Solaris Resources Executive Chairman Bought US$78k Of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Richard Warke, the Executive Chairman of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) recently shelled out CA$78k to buy stock, at CA$4.10 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Solaris Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Richard Warke is the biggest insider purchase of Solaris Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$4.14). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Solaris Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:SLS Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2023

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Solaris Resources insiders own 44% of the company, worth about CA$271m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Solaris Resources Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Solaris Resources. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Solaris Resources. Be aware that Solaris Resources is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

