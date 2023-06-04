Insider Buying: SpringBig Holdings Independent Director Bought US$150k Of Shares \

Potential SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Steven Bernstein, recently bought US$150k worth of stock, paying US$0.30 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for SpringBig Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SpringBig Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Steven Bernstein is the biggest insider purchase of SpringBig Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$0.37), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

SpringBig Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$0.36. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does SpringBig Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that SpringBig Holdings insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$1.9m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The SpringBig Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that SpringBig Holdings insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SpringBig Holdings. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in SpringBig Holdings.

But note: SpringBig Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here