Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies Board Observer Bought US$163k Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) should definitely note that the Board Observer, Paul Manning, recently paid US$1.63 per share to buy US$163k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Taysha Gene Therapies

Notably, that recent purchase by Board Observer Paul Manning was not the only time they bought Taysha Gene Therapies shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$15m worth of shares at a price of US$0.90 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$1.84. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.91m shares for US$16m. But insiders sold 549.10k shares worth US$389k. In total, Taysha Gene Therapies insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Taysha Gene Therapies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Taysha Gene Therapies insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$62m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Taysha Gene Therapies Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Taysha Gene Therapies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Taysha Gene Therapies. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Taysha Gene Therapies has 4 warning signs (3 are concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

