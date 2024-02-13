Insider Buying: Vestis Corp President and CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares

On February 9, 2024, Kim Scott, President and CEO of Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS), purchased 15,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction indicates a notable investment by the insider into the company's stock.

Vestis Corp is a company that operates in the sector of [insert business description here]. The insider's acquisition of shares is a transaction where an individual who has access to non-public, material information about the company buys or sells stocks based on that information. Insider buying can be a sign that the company's executives and directors believe the stock is undervalued or that there are positive developments that may drive the stock's future performance.

Over the past year, the insider, Kim Scott, has increased their holdings in Vestis Corp by purchasing a total of 15,000 shares. During the same period, there have been no recorded instances of the insider selling shares in the company.

The insider transaction history for Vestis Corp shows a pattern of insider confidence, with 2 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Vestis Corp were trading at $19.15, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.551 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.24, which is above both the industry median of 18.04 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own past performance.

Investors often monitor insider buying and selling activities as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's value and prospects. The recent buying activity by the President and CEO of Vestis Corp may be interpreted by the market as a positive signal.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

