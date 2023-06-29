Insider Buying: XRF Scientific Non-Executive Director Bought AU$89k Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Non-Executive Director, David Brown, recently bought AU$89k worth of stock, for AU$1.09 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At XRF Scientific

Notably, that recent purchase by David Brown is the biggest insider purchase of XRF Scientific shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$1.16. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for XRF Scientific share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While XRF Scientific insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of XRF Scientific

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that XRF Scientific insiders own 24% of the company, worth about AU$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The XRF Scientific Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of XRF Scientific we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

