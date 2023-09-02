Insider Buys Additional AU$102k In Advance ZincTek Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Non-Executive Chairman, Lev Mizikovsky, recently bought AU$102k worth of stock, for AU$1.05 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advance ZincTek

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, Company Secretary & Executive Director Geoffrey Acton bought AU$700k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.26 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.86). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.64m shares for AU$3.4m. But insiders sold 311.00k shares worth AU$743k. In total, Advance ZincTek insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Advance ZincTek Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Advance ZincTek insiders own 63% of the company, currently worth about AU$34m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advance ZincTek Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Advance ZincTek. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Advance ZincTek. For example, Advance ZincTek has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

