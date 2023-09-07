Insider Buys Additional AU$134k In Apiam Animal Health Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Christopher Richards, the MD & Executive Director of Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) recently shelled out AU$134k to buy stock, at AU$0.38 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apiam Animal Health

In fact, the recent purchase by MD & Executive Director Christopher Richards was not their only acquisition of Apiam Animal Health shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$184k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.76 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.41 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Christopher Richards was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Christopher Richards bought a total of 596.01k shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.53. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Apiam Animal Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Apiam Animal Health insiders own about AU$19m worth of shares. That equates to 25% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apiam Animal Health Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Apiam Animal Health insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Apiam Animal Health you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

