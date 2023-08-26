Insider Buys Additional AU$92k In Silk Logistics Holdings Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Non-Executive Director, Cheryl Hayman, recently bought AU$92k worth of stock, for AU$1.84 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Silk Logistics Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Louise Thurgood bought AU$114k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.18 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.76 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Silk Logistics Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Silk Logistics Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 29% of Silk Logistics Holdings shares, worth about AU$40m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Silk Logistics Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Silk Logistics Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Silk Logistics Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

