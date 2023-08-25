Insider Buys Additional US$51k In Delcath Systems Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Sylvester, the Independent Chairman of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) recently shelled out US$51k to buy stock, at US$4.80 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Delcath Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Gerard Michel bought US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$2.90 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.49. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Delcath Systems insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$3.61. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Delcath Systems

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Delcath Systems insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$1.8m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Delcath Systems Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Delcath Systems stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Delcath Systems has 5 warning signs (3 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

