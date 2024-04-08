Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ), a company specializing in creating and distributing original entertainment, music, and lifestyle content, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Claire Yenicay, the Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, sold 31,048 shares of the company on April 4, 2024.Claire Yenicay has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 31,048 shares and purchasing none. The latest transaction was executed at a price of $12.36 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $383,713.28.The insider transaction history for Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 25 recorded over the past year and no insider purchases during the same period.

Insider Claire Yenicay Sells 31,048 Shares of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

On the valuation front, Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) shares were trading at $12.36 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $199.12 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.09, suggesting that the shares are modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $11.39.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sale by the Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Claire Yenicay, provides investors with information on insider sentiment and may be a factor to consider in their investment decisions regarding Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ).SEC Filing

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

