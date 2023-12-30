Insider Edward Myles Sells 12,459 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

On December 29, 2023, Edward Myles, the COO & CFO of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK), sold 12,459 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company's approach is to target the supracellular activation of growth factors in the disease microenvironment, which is a key biological process that controls the growth and repair of tissues.

Over the past year, Edward Myles has sold a total of 72,380 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Scholar Rock Holding Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 7 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp were trading at $18.83, giving the company a market cap of $1.354 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.96, indicating that Scholar Rock Holding Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $19.65. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider transactions at Scholar Rock Holding Corp

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the company's current stock price and its estimated intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock is currently trading at a fair value.

