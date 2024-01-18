Edward Myles, COO & CFO of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK), sold 6,634 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.93 per share, resulting in a total value of $105,661.62.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company's proprietary platform is designed to selectively target supracellular activation of growth factors in the disease microenvironment.

Over the past year, Edward Myles has sold a total of 79,014 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Scholar Rock Holding Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 8 insider sells. This activity provides insight into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

Insider Edward Myles Sells 6,634 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

On the valuation front, Scholar Rock Holding Corp's shares were trading at $15.93 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.144 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.82, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Scholar Rock Holding Corp may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock.

