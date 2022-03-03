U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

Insider launches Financing a Sustainable Future editorial series with Bank of America

·5 min read

Special series spotlights the role of sustainable finance in society, how it can address the aims of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, tackle climate change and inclusive social development.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider today announced a new editorial feature series, Financing a Sustainable Future. It will spotlight how sustainable finance can scale the environmental transition and accelerate social opportunities. The series will explore the critical need to create a healthier and more equitable future for all and how through the collective efforts of nonprofits, governments, public and private sectors, and our communities, we can scale capital to effect positive change and support a more sustainable economy.

This innovative editorial hub is created with Bank of America, which has a long-standing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainable finance. Its $1.5 trillion by 2030 sustainable finance goal is helping to advance the environmental transition and supports inclusive social development.

The Financing a Sustainable Future series will address sustainable finance topics along four major themes, all of which align with those proposed by the World Economic Forum (WEF): (1) "People," reflecting a company's equity and its treatment of employees; (2) "Planet," covering impact on the environment; (3) "Prosperity," examining the impact of corporations on the well-being of their communities; and (4) "Principles of Governance," suggesting ways and tools to measure a company's purpose and behavior to ensure corporate accountability.

"Our goal is to shine a light on the need for organizations and their leadership to take seriously environmental and social challenges impacting the planet, and not just with symbolic gestures but through rigorous efforts that are transparent and measurable," said Matt Turner, Executive Editor of Insider. "Now more than ever, transitioning to a sustainable economy is a priority around the globe, and we're proud to highlight the issues, the challenges and the opportunities."

"The collaboration with Insider brings forward how sustainable finance on a global scale can help accelerate the environmental transition to a low-carbon future through new technologies and innovation, while advancing societal goals of inclusion and equity," said Karen Fang, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable Finance at Bank of America. "The private sector has an important role to play, and Bank of America is mobilizing a significant amount of capital with our clients and partners to address some of the toughest and most urgent global development challenges we face today, including climate change."

To help shape the editorial focus of the new platform and identify its most critical themes and stories, Insider has convened an editorial advisory council of prestigious leaders in the fields of sustainability, business, and finance.

Council members will contribute thought-leadership articles that will run alongside editorial stories and will participate in the series of 4 virtual events that will also be included, aligned with each pillar. All of the content from the council members and Insider's writer of the series will be available on an editorial hub. The hub will also feature articles from Bank of America discussing how it's marshaling its resources to finance transformation found on insider.com/sustainablefinance.

Council members include:

  • Ezgi Barcenas, Chief Sustainability Officer, AB InBev

  • Karen Fang, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America

  • Eunice Heath, Corporate Director of Sustainability, Dow

  • Bob Holycross, Vice President, Sustainability, Environment and Safety Engineering, at Ford Motor Company

  • Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys

  • Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart Inc. and President of the Walmart Foundation

  • Sophia Mendelsohn, Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of ESG, Cognizant

  • Caroline Roan, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Health & Social Impact, Pfizer

  • Durreen Shahnaz, Founder & CEO, Impact Investment Exchange and Impact Investment Exchange Foundation

  • Megan Starr, Global Head of Impact, Carlyle

  • Jennifer Steinmann, Global Climate and Sustainability Marketplace Leader, Deloitte

  • Evan van Hook, Chief Sustainability Officer, Honeywell

  • Martin Whittaker, CEO, JUST Capital

About Insider

Insider is one of the world's most popular and influential news brands. Launched in 2007 as Business Insider, Insider covers the news and stories of interest to the digital generation, from travel and lifestyle to finance and technology, the subjects that first put Business Insider on the map.

Insider generates more than 250 million unique monthly visitors across the globe and has hundreds of millions of video views each month. Insider has 14 editions around the world in seven languages. Insider is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact.

