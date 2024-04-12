Michael Bruen, the Chief Operating Officer of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN), sold 5,000 shares of the company on April 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $32.45 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $162,250.Bowman Consulting Group Ltd provides professional land surveying, civil engineering, and related consulting services to a wide range of markets, including land development, transportation, water resources, and environmental services. The company operates primarily in the United States.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 63,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 35 insider sells for the company.

Insider Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were trading at $32.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $522.211 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.11, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

Insider Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For Bowman Consulting Group Ltd, the GF Value is set at $29.19, suggesting that the stock's current trading price is in line with its fair value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

