Insider Purchases Worth AU$17.2m See Losses As Lotus Resources Market Value Drops To AU$571m

The recent 12% drop in Lotus Resources Limited's (ASX:LOT) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$17.2m worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$1.42 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$3.98m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lotus Resources

The MD, CEO & Director Keith Bowes made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$17m worth of shares at a price of AU$1.50 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 12.05m shares worth AU$17m. But insiders sold 1.20m shares worth AU$314k. In total, Lotus Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Lotus Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Lotus Resources insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that MD, CEO & Director Keith Bowes paid AU$17m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Lotus Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Lotus Resources insiders own 11% of the company, worth about AU$63m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lotus Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Lotus Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lotus Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of these don't sit too well with us.

