Insider Purchases Worth AU$3.8m See Losses As Booktopia Group Market Value Drops To AU$20m

The recent price decline of 19% in Booktopia Group Limited's (ASX:BKG) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought AU$3.8m worth of shares at an average price of AU$0.28 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$1.7m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Booktopia Group

The insider Nicholas Taylor made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$2.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.34 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Nicholas Taylor was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Nicholas Taylor purchased 13.40m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.28. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Booktopia Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Booktopia Group insiders own about AU$11m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Booktopia Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Booktopia Group insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Booktopia Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

