Insider Purchases Worth US$1.0m See Losses As Yield10 Bioscience Market Value Drops To US$5.3m

Insiders who acquired US$1.0m worth of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:YTEN) stock at an average price of US$2.98 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 76% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$154k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jack Schuler for US$1m worth of shares, at about US$2.98 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.45 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Jack Schuler was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 341.57k shares for US$1.0m. But they sold 233.63k shares for US$609k. In total, Yield10 Bioscience insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Story continues

Does Yield10 Bioscience Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Yield10 Bioscience insiders own about US$670k worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Yield10 Bioscience Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Yield10 Bioscience stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Yield10 Bioscience. For example, Yield10 Bioscience has 6 warning signs (and 5 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course Yield10 Bioscience may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.