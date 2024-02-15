Insider Returns Down To AU$193k As Yandal Resources' Stock Dips 21%

Insiders who bought Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 21% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the AU$506.2k worth of stock they bought is now worth AU$699.4k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yandal Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Eduard Eshuys was the biggest purchase of Yandal Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.11), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Yandal Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Yandal Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Yandal Resources insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought AU$486k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Yandal Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Yandal Resources insiders own about AU$4.1m worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Yandal Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Yandal Resources insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Yandal Resources. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Yandal Resources (of which 4 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

