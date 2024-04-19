Insider Returns Down To US$166k As Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' Stock Dips 14%

Insiders who bought Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 14% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$178.7k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$345.1k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Medical Advisor & Director Elizabeth Lin bought US$160k worth of shares at a price of US$16.80 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$32.85. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$42m worth of shares. That equates to 3.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.