Insider Sale: EVP & CAO Daniel Franzetti Sells 23,301 Shares of CNA Financial Corp (CNA)

On May 8, 2024, Daniel Franzetti, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 23,301 shares sold.

CNA Financial Corp operates as a commercial property and casualty insurance company, providing a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia.

The shares were sold at a price of $44.78, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,043,613.78. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands adjusted.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells at CNA Financial Corp. The insider transaction history reflects a cautious disposition among insiders in terms of equity selling over buying.

The stock currently holds a market cap of $12.15 billion. With a price-earnings ratio of 9.78, CNA Financial Corp's valuation stands below the industry median of 11.88, indicating a potentially undervalued position relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CNA Financial Corp is estimated at $47.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical valuation multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Investors and stakeholders monitor insider transactions as they provide insights into how executives and major shareholders view the stock's value and future prospects.

