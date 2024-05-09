Insider Sale: Executive Vice President Willard Lee Sells Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group ...

On May 7, 2024, Willard Lee, Executive Vice President of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG), sold 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,000 shares and has not purchased any shares.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) is a holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies. The company provides a wide range of insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc operates mainly in the United States.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc were priced at $135.94 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.37, which is above the industry median of 11.88 and also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, based on a GF Value of $153.42. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and four insider sells at The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. This trend in insider transactions can be observed in the following insider trend image:

This recent sale by Executive Vice President Willard Lee continues the trend of insider sells at The Hanover Insurance Group Inc over the past year.

