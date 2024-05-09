Insider Sale at Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI)

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMGI), a company specializing in gaming systems and content, recently witnessed a significant insider transaction. Weiting Feng, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 46,457 shares on May 7, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

The shares were sold at a price of $4.3 each, placing the market cap of Golden Matrix Group Inc at approximately $588.476 million. This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider purchases but two insider sales, including the recent one by Weiting Feng.

Over the past year, Weiting Feng has sold a total of 62,184 shares of Golden Matrix Group Inc, with no recorded purchases. This pattern of sales provides a glimpse into the insider activity at the company.

Regarding the company's valuation, Golden Matrix Group Inc is currently trading at a price significantly below its GF Value of $8.92, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation relative to its GF Value.

