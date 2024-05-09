Insider Sale at Haemonetics Corp (HAE): EVP, Chief Technology Officer Anila Lingamneni Sells ...

On May 6, 2024, Anila Lingamneni, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE), sold 2,305 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 6,914 shares.

Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) specializes in products for blood and plasma collection and processing. The company provides a range of integrated solutions that improve the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of blood supply chains in healthcare.

On the date of the sale, shares of Haemonetics Corp were priced at $95, resulting in a market cap of approximately $4.74 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 37.91, which is above the industry median of 30.22.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Haemonetics Corp is $93.53 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

The insider transaction history for Haemonetics Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells recorded in the same period.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor reflecting past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

