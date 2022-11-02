U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

Insider is seeking nominations for the 2022 rising stars of venture capital

Madeline Renbarger,Samantha Stokes
·1 min read
Up and coming leaders in venture capital to watch in 2022, from left to right: Paige Doherty, Jared Newman, Sherman Williams, and Iynna Halilou
Rising stars in venture capital of 2021, from left to right: Paige Doherty, Jared Newman, Sherman Williams, and Iynna HalilouCourtesy of Paige Doherty, Jared Newman, Sherman Williams, and Iynna Halilou; Insider

  • Insider is putting together a list of the best up-and-coming venture capitalists of 2022.

  • We want to spotlight VCs who are skilled at dealmaking at both large and small funds.

  • Please submit your ideas here by November 11th.

We are seeking nominations for Insider's yearly list of rising stars of venture capital, and we want to hear from you.

Submit your suggestions below or via this form.

We're looking for the venture capitalists working hard to find and fund the next big startups, that are early in their careers at big name funds, or managing young funds and wowing their peers in the industry.

In the past, we've had people with a variety of roles and experiences from VC funds like Founders Fund, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Spark Capital.

Take a look at our 2021 list here.

Criteria and methodology

Our selection criteria: We ask that nominees have invested in high-interest startups in the past year, and stand out from their peers. Editors make the final decisions.

Please make your submission below or through this form by November 11th to have your selection considered for the list. Please be as specific as possible in your submission.

Please email Madeline Renbarger at mrenbarger@insider.com or Samantha Stokes at sstokes@insider.com with any questions or issues submitting your nominations.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

