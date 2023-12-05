Insider Sell Alert: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Lazarus Krikorian Sells Shares of Cencora Inc

In the realm of stock market movements, insider trading activity is often a significant indicator that investors keep a close eye on. Recently, Lazarus Krikorian, the Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Cencora Inc (NYSE:COR), made a notable move by selling 2,000 shares of the company on December 1, 2023. This transaction has caught the attention of market analysts and investors alike, as insider sales can provide insights into a company's financial health and future prospects.Who is Lazarus Krikorian?Lazarus Krikorian serves as the Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer at Cencora Inc. With a pivotal role in the company's financial operations, Krikorian's actions and decisions are closely monitored for their potential impact on the company's stock performance. His extensive experience in accounting and financial management makes his trading activities particularly noteworthy to those following Cencora Inc's stock.About Cencora IncCencora Inc is a company that operates within the [industry sector]. It specializes in [specific business activities], providing [products/services] to a diverse range of clients. With a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, Cencora Inc is a significant player in its industry, and its financial performance is a subject of interest for investors and market analysts.Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock PriceOver the past year, Lazarus Krikorian has sold a total of 9,929 shares and has not made any purchases. This pattern of selling without corresponding buys could suggest that the insider may perceive the stock's current price as being on the higher end of its value spectrum. However, it is essential to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons, including personal financial planning, diversification, and other non-market-related factors.The broader insider transaction history for Cencora Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 34 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders collectively view the stock as being fully valued or potentially overvalued at current prices.

Story continues

Insider Sell Alert: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Lazarus Krikorian Sells Shares of Cencora Inc

On the day of Krikorian's recent sale, shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $203.6. This price gives the company a price-earnings ratio of 23.84, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.78 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. A higher price-earnings ratio may suggest that the stock is priced optimistically relative to its earnings, which could be a contributing factor to the insider's decision to sell.Valuation and GF ValueThe GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, places Cencora Inc's value at $173.20 per share. With the stock trading at $203.6, this results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Insider Sell Alert: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Lazarus Krikorian Sells Shares of Cencora Inc

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The current price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the market may be pricing in future growth and performance that exceeds the estimates used in the GF Value calculation.ConclusionThe recent insider sell by Lazarus Krikorian, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Cencora Inc, is a transaction that warrants attention. While insider selling does not always imply negative prospects for a company, the combination of a high price-earnings ratio, a market cap of $40.55 billion, and a stock price that exceeds the GF Value estimate suggests that the stock may be trading at a premium. Investors should consider these factors, along with the overall trend of insider selling, when evaluating their investment decisions regarding Cencora Inc.As always, it is crucial for investors to conduct their due diligence and consider a wide range of factors, including company fundamentals, industry trends, and broader market conditions, before making any investment decisions. Insider trading activity is just one piece of the puzzle that can provide additional context to the financial narrative of a company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

