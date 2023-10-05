On October 2, 2023, Aristotle Balogh, the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), sold 2,750 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares and purchased none.



Aristotle Balogh is a seasoned technology executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. As the Chief Technology Officer of Airbnb, he is responsible for overseeing the company's technological strategy and ensuring its alignment with the business's goals. His role is pivotal in driving innovation and enhancing the platform's user experience.



Airbnb Inc is a renowned online marketplace that connects people who want to rent out their homes with people who are looking for accommodations. The company operates through a platform that includes luxury villas, entire apartments, and private rooms. Airbnb's unique business model has disrupted the traditional hospitality industry and has made it a significant player in the travel sector.



The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve into the details.



Insider Sell: Aristotle Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares of Airbnb Inc

The insider transaction history for Airbnb Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 91 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued or that they are taking profits after a period of price appreciation.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, Airbnb Inc's shares were trading at $136.55, giving the company a market cap of $81.3 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 37.15, higher than the industry median of 18.53 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Airbnb Inc is significantly undervalued. With a price of $136.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $232.97, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off might raise eyebrows, the company's valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that Airbnb Inc's stock is significantly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions.



