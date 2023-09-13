On September 11, 2023, Nicholas Hawkins, the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Arteris Inc, as evidenced by the insider transaction history over the past year.



Insider Sell: Arteris Inc's VP and CFO Nicholas Hawkins Sells 20,000 Shares





Who is Nicholas Hawkins?

Nicholas Hawkins is the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Arteris Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its financial management and strategic planning. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,702 shares and has not made any purchases.



About Arteris Inc

Arteris Inc is a leading provider of network-on-chip interconnect IP and tools. The company's technology is used by semiconductor companies worldwide to develop system-on-chip designs that deliver superior performance, lower power consumption, and reduced system latency. Arteris Inc's solutions are integral to the development of a wide range of applications, including automotive electronics, mobile devices, and data center systems.



Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sale of 20,000 shares comes at a time when there have been no insider buys at Arteris Inc over the past year. Instead, there have been 22 insider sells during the same period. This trend suggests that insiders at the company may be taking advantage of the current stock price to realize their gains.



On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Arteris Inc were trading at $7.08 each. This gives the company a market cap of $267.668 million. While this is not a large market cap in the grand scheme of the stock market, it is significant for a company of Arteris Inc's size and industry.



Conclusion

Insider selling can sometimes be a red flag for investors, as it could indicate that those with the most knowledge about the company's prospects are selling their shares. However, it's also important to remember that insiders sell shares for many reasons, and it doesn't necessarily mean they are bearish on the company's future. In the case of Arteris Inc, the insider's sale is part of a broader trend of insider selling over the past year. Investors should keep an eye on this trend and consider it as part of their overall analysis of the company.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

