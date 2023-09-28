On September 26, 2023, Arun Pattabhiraman, the Chief Marketing Officer of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM), sold 12,118 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been happening over the past year.



Who is Arun Pattabhiraman?

Arun Pattabhiraman is the Chief Marketing Officer of Sprinklr Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 160,928 shares and has not made any purchases.



About Sprinklr Inc

Sprinklr Inc is a global, cloud-based Customer Experience Management (NYSE:CXM) company. It provides a unified platform for all customer-facing functions, including Marketing, Advertising, Research, Commerce, and Care. The company's mission is to enable every organization on the planet to make their customers happier.



Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sell transaction is part of a larger trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 59 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



Insider Sell: Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 12,118 Shares of Sprinklr Inc (CXM)





The relationship between insider sell transactions and the stock price is often complex. In some cases, insider selling can be a bearish signal, indicating that insiders believe the stock price may not go much higher. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to their outlook on the stock price, such as personal financial needs or portfolio diversification.



Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sprinklr Inc were trading at $14.05 each. This gives the company a market cap of $3.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 530.37, which is higher than the industry median of 27.06 and lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell transaction and the overall trend of insider selling at Sprinklr Inc may raise some questions, it's important for investors to consider the broader context and other factors that may be influencing these decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

