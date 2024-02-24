On February 21, 2024, Michael Sestrick, SVP & Chief Technology Officer of Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC), executed a sale of 11,100 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Balchem Corp is a company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,400 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Balchem Corp indicates a pattern of 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: Balchem Corp's SVP & Chief Technology Officer Michael Sestrick Sold 11,100 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Balchem Corp were trading at $153.21, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.062 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 46.83, which is above both the industry median of 21.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, with a GF Value of $143.57, indicating that Balchem Corp is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

