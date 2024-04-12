Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Accounting Officer Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the company on April 10, 2024.Erin Burkhart has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 2,286 shares sold and no shares purchased.The insider transaction history for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $90, giving the company a market cap of $17.501 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 104.80, which is above the industry median of 28.6 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $106.14, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) Chief Accounting Officer Erin Burkhart Disposes Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider Sell: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) Chief Accounting Officer Erin Burkhart Disposes Shares

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

