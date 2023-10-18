Insider Sell: Booking Holdings Inc CEO and President Glenn Fogel Sells 750 Shares

On October 16, 2023, Glenn Fogel, CEO and President of Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), sold 750 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.



Glenn Fogel has been with Booking Holdings Inc for over 20 years, serving in various roles before becoming CEO and President. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a leading provider of travel and related services to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories around the world.



Booking Holdings Inc operates six primary brands: Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, KAYAK, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. The company provides services including accommodation reservations, car rentals, airline tickets, vacation packages, and restaurant reservations. Its platform connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world.



Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,217 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 750 shares is part of this trend.



The insider transaction history for Booking Holdings Inc shows a total of 36 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This could indicate a bearish sentiment among insiders, which may impact the stock price.



On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Booking Holdings Inc were trading for $2,975.99 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $106.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 25.72, which is higher than the industry median of 19.06 but lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. With a price of $2,975.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $4,157.86, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale may raise some concerns, the stock's valuation suggests that it may still be a good investment opportunity. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and other market indicators to make informed decisions.



