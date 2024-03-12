Insider Sell: CBO & EVP Thomas Kassberg Sells 11,509 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ...

Thomas Kassberg, the Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE), has sold 11,509 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $49.93 per share, resulting in a total value of $574,674.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company focuses on serious, debilitating genetic diseases for which there are typically few, if any, treatment options.

Over the past year, Thomas Kassberg has sold a total of 52,398 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 20 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the valuation front, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc's shares were trading at $49.93 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company has a market capitalization of $3.912 billion. According to GuruFocus, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, based on a GF Value of $60.14.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors are always encouraged to conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

For more information on insider trades at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, interested parties can view the full SEC filing through the provided link.

