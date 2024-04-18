Insider Sell: Cencora Inc (COR) Chairman, President & CEO Steven Collis Sells 10,754 Shares

Steven Collis, Chairman, President & CEO of Cencora Inc (NYSE:COR), sold 10,754 shares of the company on April 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $237.48 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $2,554,892.92.

Cencora Inc is a company that operates in the technology sector, providing data center solutions and interconnection services. The company's offerings include colocation, interconnection, and managed IT infrastructure services to a variety of customers, including enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 191,890 shares of Cencora Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 32 insider sells.

Shares of Cencora Inc were trading at $237.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $47.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 25.99, which is above both the industry median of 16.25 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.26, indicating that Cencora Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $188.65. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide a data-driven snapshot of Cencora Inc's stock activity and market position as of the date of the insider's recent transaction.

