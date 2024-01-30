Insider Sell: CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 195,728 Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc

Andrew Dudum, CEO and 10% Owner of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS), has sold 195,728 shares of the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $9.08 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,777,310.24.

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a telehealth company that provides a modern approach to health and wellness. The company's primary focus is on providing consumers with access to prescription medication and medical advice from licensed healthcare professionals, leveraging a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 502,461 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 58 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were trading at $9.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.912 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.75, with a GuruFocus Value of $12.04, indicating that Hims & Hers Health Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the overall insider trend for the company, which has been characterized by more selling than buying over the past year.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

