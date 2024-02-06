Insider Sell: CEO Ben Shlomi Sells 123,701 Shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

On February 2, 2024, Ben Shlomi, CEO of JFrog Ltd, executed a sale of 123,701 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $35 each, resulting in a total sale value of $4,329,535.

JFrog Ltd is a technology company that specializes in software release automation. The company's platform enables continuous software updates, allowing developers to streamline their workflow and release software more efficiently. JFrog's suite of products includes Artifactory, a binary repository manager; Xray, a security and compliance tool; and Mission Control, which provides centralized control for DevOps activities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 603,632 shares of JFrog Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 84 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

The market capitalization of JFrog Ltd stands at $3.754 billion, based on the stock's trading price on the day of the insider's recent sale.

According to the GF Value, with a stock price of $35 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.51, JFrog Ltd is currently Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, indicating that the stock's market price is in line with the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider trading activities, providing a visual representation of the selling pattern over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the current stock price and the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus, supporting the assessment that JFrog Ltd is Fairly Valued at the current market price.

