Insider Sell: CEO Mary Powell Sells 22,549 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), has sold 22,549 shares of the company on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12.07 per share, resulting in a total value of $272,216.43.

Sunrun Inc is a leading provider of residential solar, storage, and energy services in the United States. The company is known for pioneering home solar service plans that allow homeowners to switch to solar energy without the high upfront costs of purchasing a system outright.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 51,610 shares of Sunrun Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year, with 1 insider buy and 65 insider sells reported.

On the valuation front, Sunrun Inc's shares are currently trading at $12.07, giving the company a market cap of $2.696 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.39, with a GuruFocus Value of $30.87, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders of Sunrun Inc may want to monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

