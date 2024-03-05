On March 1, 2024, CEO Peter Moglia of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) sold 3,200 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 3,200 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. The company has a long-term track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide its innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success.

The insider transaction history for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 7 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Insider Sell: CEO Peter Moglia Sells 3,200 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

On the valuation front, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc's shares were trading at $122.9 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $22.044 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 233.35, which is significantly above both the industry median of 17 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $122.9 and a GF Value of $173.14, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.71.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

