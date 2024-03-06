C. Hussey, CEO and President of Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN), has sold 1,765 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $100.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $176,712.80.

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a global professional services firm that assists clients in the healthcare, higher education, life sciences, and commercial sectors. The company offers advisory, technology, and analytics solutions to improve performance, transform the customer experience, and drive growth.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 13,765 shares and purchasing 2,000 shares. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions observed over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Huron Consulting Group Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. There have been 2 insider buys and 30 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: CEO and President C. Hussey Sells Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN)

On the valuation front, Huron Consulting Group Inc's shares were trading at $100.12 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.782 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.60, which is above both the industry median of 17.79 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a GF Value of $99.97, indicating that Huron Consulting Group Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent insider sell by CEO and President C. Hussey may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate its implications.

