Steven Chapman, CEO and President of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA), has sold 6,816 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $93.13 per share, resulting in a total value of $634,720.48.Natera Inc is a pioneer in the field of genetic testing and diagnostics, offering a range of services including prenatal testing, cancer screening, and organ health monitoring. The company leverages advanced technology to provide accurate and actionable insights that can guide patient care and inform clinical decisions.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 190,425 shares of Natera Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 75 insider sells for the company.

Insider Sell: CEO and President Steven Chapman Sells Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

On the valuation front, Natera Inc's shares were trading at $93.13 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.91 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.43, indicating that Natera Inc is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $65.07.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions and individual investment goals, when making investment decisions.

