Insider Sell: CEO Santos da Silva Jorge Sells 123,615 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

Santos da Silva Jorge, CEO of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX), has sold 123,615 shares of the company on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $55.03 per share, which calculates to a total value of approximately $6,800,693.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating and developing innovative therapeutics for patients with inflammatory skin and joint diseases. The company leverages its proprietary technology to target specific pathways that are involved in chronic inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

Over the past year, the insider, Santos da Silva Jorge, has sold a total of 184,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.

The insider transaction history for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 4 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. This activity can often provide insight into the sentiment insiders have about the company's prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were trading at $55.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.892 billion.

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide valuable insights into a company's operations and potential future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating insider transactions and not to rely solely on this data for investment decisions.

