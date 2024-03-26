Insider Sell: CEO Stefan Ortmanns Sells 15,389 Shares of Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), a company specializing in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world through voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's CEO, Stefan Ortmanns, sold 15,389 shares of the company on March 22, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.82 per share, resulting in a total value of $227,961.98.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 102,989 shares of Cerence Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 10 insider sells for the company.

The market capitalization of Cerence Inc stands at $600.115 million as of the date of the insider's recent sell. The stock's trading price on that day was $14.82, which, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $26.99, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55. According to this metric, Cerence Inc is categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied, which takes into account the company's historical returns and growth. Lastly, future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are also factored into the calculation.The insider's recent sell transaction provides investors with up-to-date information on the actions of Cerence Inc's executives and may serve as a data point for those tracking insider trading patterns.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

