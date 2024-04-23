Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), a company specializing in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world through voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Stefan Ortmanns sold 10,762 shares of the company on April 22, 2024.Stefan Ortmanns has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 113,751 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Cerence Inc, which has seen 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: CEO Stefan Ortmanns Sells 10,762 Shares of Cerence Inc (CRNC)

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cerence Inc were trading at $10.04, giving the company a market cap of $406.747 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.38, with a GuruFocus Value of $26.62, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

Insider Sell: CEO Stefan Ortmanns Sells 10,762 Shares of Cerence Inc (CRNC)

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more information and detailed insider trading data, visit the SEC Filing and Cerence Inc's summary page on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

