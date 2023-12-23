On December 20, 2023, Philip Smith, CEO of a subsidiary entity, sold 17,125 shares of StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ:SNEX) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction was executed at a stock price of $69.12 per share, which resulted in a total sale amount of $1,184,540.

StoneX Group Inc is a diversified financial services organization that provides a broad array of products and services to its clients, which include risk management advisory services for commercial clients, clearing and execution of debt and equity securities, commodities, foreign exchange and global payments, securities lending, and wealth management. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries in various financial sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,625 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. There have been 2 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: CEO of Subsidiary Entity Philip Smith Sells 17,125 Shares of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, StoneX Group Inc had a market capitalization of $2.233 billion, with shares trading at $69.12 each. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.57, which is below both the industry median of 18.58 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus's GF Value, indicates that StoneX Group Inc is currently modestly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.15, with a GF Value of $59.87, suggesting that the stock is trading above its estimated intrinsic value.

Insider Sell: CEO of Subsidiary Entity Philip Smith Sells 17,125 Shares of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Story continues

Investors and stakeholders in StoneX Group Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions as part of their analysis of the stock, as insider selling and buying can provide insights into the company's prospects and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

