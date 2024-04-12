CFO David Jolley of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) sold 12,000 shares of the company on April 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $8.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $102,000.Domo Inc is a software company that specializes in business intelligence tools and data visualization. The company provides a cloud-based platform that helps managers and executives manage and analyze various forms of business data.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,338 shares and purchased 5,000 shares of Domo Inc. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company. There have been 6 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: CFO David Jolley Sells 12,000 Shares of Domo Inc (DOMO)

On the valuation front, Domo Inc's shares were trading at $8.5 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $315.275 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.43, with a GF Value of $19.74, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

