Insider Sell: CFO Donnelly Brau Sells 30,221 Shares of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Donnelly Brau, the Chief Financial Officer of Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), has sold 30,221 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.45 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,071,339.45.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is a social media company that operates a platform allowing users to share images, GIFs, and videos, primarily for inspiration and discovery of interests. Users can create and manage theme-based boards, posting content known as "pins." The platform is widely used for lifestyle and visual content, including categories such as home, fashion, food, and DIY projects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 96,193 shares of Pinterest Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 59 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Pinterest Inc were trading at $35.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.54 billion. The stock's price on that day was modestly above the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $30.71, indicating that Pinterest Inc was modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Pinterest Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance or valuation.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often pay close attention to insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's value and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Pinterest Inc, particularly by the CFO, may prompt market participants to consider the implications of such transactions in their investment decisions.

