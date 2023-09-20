On September 19, 2023, Jeffrey Cooper, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE), sold 7,609 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 21,064 shares and made no purchases.



Guidewire Software Inc is a leading provider of software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The company's software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers, with functionality for underwriting and policy administration, claims management, and billing. Guidewire's business model is built on its flexible software, a comprehensive product suite, and a focus on serving the P&C insurance industry.



The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 24 insider sells for Guidewire Software Inc. This trend suggests a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.



Insider Sell: CFO Jeffrey Cooper Sells 7,609 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading at $91.77, giving the company a market cap of $7.53 billion. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $111.28, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.



The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock's current GF Value suggests potential upside for investors.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that Guidewire Software Inc may still offer investment potential. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider trading activities.



