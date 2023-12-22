Insider Sell: CFO Manish Sarin Sells 17,814 Shares of Sprinklr Inc (CXM)

On December 18, 2023, the insider, Manish Sarin, CFO of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM), executed a sale of 17,814 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Sprinklr Inc is a company that provides enterprise software for customer experience management. It offers a unified platform for customer experience management, which enables organizations to manage customer experiences at scale across various customer-facing touchpoints. The company's services include social media marketing, advertising, research, care, and engagement.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 175,662 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 72 insider sells for Sprinklr Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Sprinklr Inc were trading at $11.48 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.278 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 111.87, which is above the industry median of 26.73 and compares to the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider's activity can be an indicator of the company's performance and potential future direction. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process when evaluating a company's stock for investment.

