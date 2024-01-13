Insider Sell: CFO Manish Sarin Sells 60,651 Shares of Sprinklr Inc (CXM)

According to a recent SEC filing, Manish Sarin, the CFO of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM), sold 60,651 shares of the company on January 11, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12.01 per share, resulting in a total value of $728,616.51.

Sprinklr Inc is a software company that provides a customer experience management platform. The company's services are designed to enable organizations to engage with their customers across social, digital, and traditional channels. The platform encompasses various capabilities including social media marketing, advertising, research, care, and engagement.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 236,313 shares of Sprinklr Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the CFO is part of a series of insider transactions at the company. In the past year, there have been 75 insider sells and no insider buys at Sprinklr Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sprinklr Inc were trading at $12.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.379 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 115.33, which is above the industry median of 26.82 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and the company's stock performance. The market capitalization and price-earnings ratio provide a snapshot of the company's current market valuation in relation to its earnings.

