Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA), a leader in personalized genetic testing and diagnostics, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC Filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Michael Brophy, sold 2,393 shares of the company on April 26, 2024.Over the past year, Michael Brophy has been active in the market, selling a total of 89,592 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Natera Inc, with a total of 78 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Insider Sell: CFO Michael Brophy Sells Shares of Natera Inc

On the day of the sale, Natera Inc shares were trading at $91.67, valuing the company at a market cap of $11.20 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a significant premium when compared to the GF Value of $65.30, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

Insider Sell: CFO Michael Brophy Sells Shares of Natera Inc

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, the GF Value includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on Natera Inc's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. The consistent pattern of insider selling at Natera Inc, particularly by the CFO, may be a point of interest for market watchers.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

