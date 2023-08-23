Insider Sell: CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 6,698 Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc

On August 21, 2023, Oluyemi Okupe, the CFO of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS), sold 6,698 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 22,418 shares and purchased none.



Oluyemi Okupe is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector. As the CFO of Hims & Hers Health Inc, Okupe plays a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and operations. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.



Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty health tech company that offers a range of health and wellness products and services. The company is dedicated to eliminating stigmas and making it easier for people to access care and treatment for a wide range of conditions. It operates an online platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals for consultation, diagnosis, and prescription medication.



The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. The stock was trading at $6.92 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $1.45 billion.



The insider transaction history for Hims & Hers Health Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 50 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they expect the company's performance to decline.



However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. With a price of $6.92 and a GuruFocus Value of $10.87, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.



The discrepancy between the insider's selling activities and the GF Value could suggest that the market is undervaluing the stock. Alternatively, it could indicate that the insider has information not yet reflected in the stock's price. Investors should monitor the situation closely and consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.



In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off of Hims & Hers Health Inc shares warrants attention. While the GF Value suggests the stock is undervalued, the trend of insider selling could signal potential concerns. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and insider trading activities in the coming months.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

